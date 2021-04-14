Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.