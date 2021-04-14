Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,300 Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Astec Industries by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Sidoti increased their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 129.31 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.77.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

