Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 75,880 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,272,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 85.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,371,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,960,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 95,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,071 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,724,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 475,568 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.