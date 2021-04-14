Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,460 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $252.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.42 and its 200 day moving average is $272.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.39 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $207.54 and a one year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total transaction of $60,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377 shares in the company, valued at $102,461.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.