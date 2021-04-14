Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $315,000 in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.