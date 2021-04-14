Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $331,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $163,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after acquiring an additional 753,010 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 6,235.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,981,000 after acquiring an additional 554,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Incyte by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,850,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,941 shares of company stock worth $3,808,402. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

