Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,448,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medifast by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Medifast by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,597,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

MED opened at $234.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.88. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The firm had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

