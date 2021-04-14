Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Hits New 52-Week High at $259.26

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $259.26 and last traded at $258.50, with a volume of 907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.49 and its 200 day moving average is $229.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after buying an additional 128,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,635,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,290,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

