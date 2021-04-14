Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,415 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

VXUS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $64.40. 76,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,186. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

