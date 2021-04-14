Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $453,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $3,251,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.05. 65,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average is $87.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.