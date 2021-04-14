Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $233,000 in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter.

IDHD stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.

