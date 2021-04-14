Everhart Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 814.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,664 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.90. 98,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,939,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.10.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.