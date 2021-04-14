Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVK. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.86 ($35.13).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €30.14 ($35.46) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a 50 day moving average of €29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.25.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.