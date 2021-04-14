Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $46,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.28.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 739 shares in the company, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,369,631 shares of company stock worth $377,025,696 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,517,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.11. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $866.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

