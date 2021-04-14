Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up about 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Fair Isaac worth $53,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $92,096,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after buying an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,572,000 after buying an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 140,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,752,000 after buying an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $521.42. 827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $476.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $287.15 and a 52-week high of $531.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

