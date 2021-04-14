FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,640 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $190.58. 87,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,429. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.62. The company has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

