FDx Advisors Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203,661 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria makes up approximately 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $5,917,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 513,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBVA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. 10,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

