FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,114 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco accounts for approximately 0.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $2,116,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 2,120,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,930,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,277,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,172,000 after buying an additional 5,170,289 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 833,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,665,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.