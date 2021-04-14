FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 140,680 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,680 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter.

FPE remained flat at $$20.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 26,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

