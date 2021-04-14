Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.78.

FRT opened at $105.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $613,939,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,803,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,537,000 after purchasing an additional 136,204 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

