Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.18. 1,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,151. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.16. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

