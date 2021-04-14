Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Stock Position Decreased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,685 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

FIDU stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $53.47.

