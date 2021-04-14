Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freed Investment Group bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $40,557,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,815,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,094,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund alerts:

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,148. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.