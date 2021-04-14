Filecash Hits Market Cap of $15.34 Million (FIC)

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Filecash has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $15.34 million and approximately $519,756.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00065202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.81 or 0.00263319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.04 or 0.00718316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,127.87 or 0.99651458 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $531.87 or 0.00839596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.

Buying and Selling Filecash

