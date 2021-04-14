Financial Analysis: Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) & MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and MakeMyTrip, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A MakeMyTrip 0 1 1 0 2.50

MakeMyTrip has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.69%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and MakeMyTrip’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip $511.53 million 5.65 -$447.78 million ($4.26) -6.57

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MakeMyTrip.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.0% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip -151.72% -44.88% -36.21%

Volatility and Risk

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products. It also provides online community portals that supply public with information and resources regarding the benefits of cannabis-derived products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is based in Inglewood, California.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2020, it had 14 company-owned travel stores and approximately 150 franchisee-owned travel stores. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers, and small businesses. MakeMyTrip Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

