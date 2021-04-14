Financial Survey: Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) & Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Brookfield Property REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 35.03% 11.08% 0.69% Brookfield Property REIT 12.55% 8.77% 1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Brookfield Property REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $1.20 billion 6.00 $509.66 million $1.71 14.68 Brookfield Property REIT $1.56 billion 0.44 $432.88 million N/A N/A

Starwood Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Property REIT.

Dividends

Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Brookfield Property REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 112.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Starwood Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brookfield Property REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Starwood Property Trust and Brookfield Property REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 1 8 0 2.89 Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $21.14, indicating a potential downside of 15.80%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than Brookfield Property REIT.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Brookfield Property REIT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending segment includes commercial first and subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, certain residential mortgage loan, and other real estate debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment consists of acquisition and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multi-family properties, that are held for investment. The Infrastructure Lending Segment engages primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing infrastructure debt investments. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing comprises servicing business that manages and works out problem assets, investment business that acquires and manages unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade, mortgage loan business which originates conduit loans for the purpose of selling loans into securitization transactions and an investment business that acquires commercial real estate assets. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

