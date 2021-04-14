Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FINGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Get Finning International alerts:

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.