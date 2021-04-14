First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.51

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.51 and last traded at C$17.45, with a volume of 27460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCR.UN shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,456.67.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

