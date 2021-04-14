First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Shares of FSLF opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Company Profile

