First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

FGBI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.49.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Equities analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

