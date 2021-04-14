First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $4,916,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $845,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,431,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.84.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $216.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.72 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.