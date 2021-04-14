First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,167 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOOR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

DOOR opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $127.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $618.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

