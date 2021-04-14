First Hawaiian Bank Has $791,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

