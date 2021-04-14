First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $667,000 Investment in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.06% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $125,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $79.31.

