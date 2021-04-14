First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 436 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

