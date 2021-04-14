First Hawaiian Bank Sells 809 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of STOR opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. Research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

