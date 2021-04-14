First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Trading Down 1.7%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) shares fell 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. 206,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 829,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

About First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

