First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.35.

Shares of FRC traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.86. 30,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,056. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.06. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $180.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

