First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

FTCS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.54. 2,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,153. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.53. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $72.74.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

