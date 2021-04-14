First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.79% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FEMB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

FEMB opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $38.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

