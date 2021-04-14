First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Down 78.1% in March

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the March 15th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of FNK stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,698. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $44.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

