First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,953,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,254,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000.

