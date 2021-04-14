First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Down 91.9% in March

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the March 15th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTXO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,461. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00.

