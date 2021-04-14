First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Up 1,002.5% in March

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a growth of 1,002.5% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Shares of FYT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,126. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $53.33.

