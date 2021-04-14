FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.59

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.59 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 91.10 ($1.19). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 90.25 ($1.18), with a volume of 2,079,432 shares.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.59.

FirstGroup Company Profile (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

