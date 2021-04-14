FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $125.50 Average PT from Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in FMC by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.19. The company had a trading volume of 591,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,372. FMC has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

