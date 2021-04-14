FNB Protocol Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.73 million and approximately $787.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00060067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00090969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.00 or 0.00631706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00037410 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

