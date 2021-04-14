FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Shares of UPST opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

