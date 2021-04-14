FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $115,000 Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 111.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,208,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 103,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 109,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

