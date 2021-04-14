FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,650,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,913,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,138,000.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.66. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.